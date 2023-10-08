WP Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,099.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,824.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

