Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.