Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,004 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

