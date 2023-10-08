Cypress Capital Group Buys 3,950 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

