Cypress Capital Group Sells 7,100 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

