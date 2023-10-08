Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

