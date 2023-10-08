Cypress Capital Group Sells 121 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $648.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

