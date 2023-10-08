Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

CME Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

