Cypress Capital Group Sells 108 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

