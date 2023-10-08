Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WTW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.91. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

