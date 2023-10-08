StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

NYSE:PSX opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

