iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after buying an additional 517,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,063,000 after buying an additional 231,410 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,171,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after buying an additional 221,742 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

