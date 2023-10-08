Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,938,000. Intuit makes up approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $533.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.