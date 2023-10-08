Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 994 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average is $229.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

