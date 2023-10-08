Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $391.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $244.85 and a 52 week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

