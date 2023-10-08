Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,556 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $43.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

