Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,529 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 147,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.