Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $403.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.87. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

