Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a 200 day moving average of $528.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.