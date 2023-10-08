iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.