Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 610 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.