Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,810 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,130 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

