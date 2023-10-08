Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.