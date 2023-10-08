Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $136.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

