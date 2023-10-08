Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

