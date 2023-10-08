Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after buying an additional 1,209,657 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 465,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

