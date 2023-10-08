Channel Wealth LLC Has $916,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

