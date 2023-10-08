The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,601,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 141,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 256,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,018,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 318,496 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.