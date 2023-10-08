Channel Wealth LLC Sells 12,988 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
