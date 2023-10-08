iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lifted by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

