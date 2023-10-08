Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

