Channel Wealth LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

