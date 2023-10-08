Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 950,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 254,623 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

