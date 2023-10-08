Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Ball Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BALL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

