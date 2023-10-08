Channel Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 684,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MDYV stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.