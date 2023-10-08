Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

