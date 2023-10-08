Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 6.64% of Old Second Bancorp worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

OSBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

