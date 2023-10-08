Channel Wealth LLC Purchases 13,260 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.