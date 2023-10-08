Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 6.64% of Old Second Bancorp worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

