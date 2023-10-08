Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 9,260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

CNI opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

