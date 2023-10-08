Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 5,299 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

