Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $360.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.