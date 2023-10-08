Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 5,990 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

