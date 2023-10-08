Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.38 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

