JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $277.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

