Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 11,454 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 233.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 126.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

