Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

