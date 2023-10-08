DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 480,645 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

