Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $358,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

