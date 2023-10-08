Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Truist Financial worth $141,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.